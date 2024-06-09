Shruti Sharma, known for performances in TV shows like Gathbandhan and Namak Issk Ka among others, was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Although the series featured a strong cast with characters like Bibbojaan, the portrayal of Saima by actress Shruti Sharma captured the audience's heart.

Shruti Sharma's latest photoshoot turned heads, showcasing once more why she's the royal queen. Shruti's impeccable fashion sense proves that nothing beats the timeless elegance of a traditional saree.

Shruti Sharma shines in a yellow Banarasi saree

The Heeramandi star took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in a yellow Banarasi saree from her latest photoshoot. Accompanying the post with a caption, she wrote, “Vintage Soul.”

Shruti Sharma exuded elegance in a vibrant yellow uppada katan silk handloom Banarasi saree adorned with intricate gold zari booti, perfectly paired with a brocade blouse. Her outfit was accessorized with a stunning golden maang teeka embellished with filigree and green champagne accents, adding a touch of regal charm.

Completing her look were an oversized cutwork embellished gold plated ring, matching bangles, and a delicate gold plated anklet. She kept her hair in loose curls with minimal makeup, showcasing her timeless beauty.

As soon as Shruti Sharma uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with compliments of her looks. Speaking about her character in Heeramandi, a fan wrote, “Saima taught me that when a woman is poor then her beauty and talents becomes her enemy.” Another fan commented, “I can't leave here because of your beauty and the beauty of these pictures.”

More about Shruti Sharma

Shruti Sharma started her career on India's Next Superstars and later acted in Gathbandhan. She's also been in shows like Namak Issk Ka, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, and Nazar.

Meanwhile, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar explores themes like revenge and love. The series is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and it is now available on Netflix. The series also stars Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Jason Shah, and Indresh Malik, among others, in pivotal roles.

