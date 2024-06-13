Heeramandi fever grips Laughter Chefs' set; Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh, and Jannat Zubair mimic THIS actress

Laughter Chefs is proving to be a laughter riot and Nia Sharma, Reem Sameer, and Jannat Zubair took the entertainment a notch higher with the latest BTS clip from sets. The ladies of the show hopped on the Heeramandi bandwagon with their latest video of delivering Sharmin Segal aka Alamzeb’s famous dialogues.

Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh, and Jannat Zubair deliver Sharmin Segal’s dialogues

The three actresses, Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh, and Jannat Zubair shared a video which is shot on the set of their show, Laughter Chefs. This clip features the three sitting together and re-enacting a scene from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

But they all sport poker faces, with zero expressions as they deliver Alamzeb’s dialogue, “Ek baar dekh lijiye, deewana bana dijiye, jalne ko hain taiyaar hum parvaanaa bana dijiye.”

Watch the video here:

As the three say the dialogue, Reem breaks into a laugh mid-way and hides her face. Nia pulls her back in the frame maintaining her poker face. The three girls laugh out loud as they deliver the dialogue successfully. Nia uploaded the video with the caption, “Pyaari Saheliyaan from the Laughter chef Mandi..”

For the unversed, Sharmin Segal, who is also Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece, has been subjected to incessant trolling since her web series Heeramand was released. Her performance has been a topic of discussion because of her expressionless face. Netizens feel she didn’t do justice to the role of Alamzeb.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series also features other actresses in the lead roles including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Taha Shah Badussha. The series was released on Netflix on 1 May 2024.

About Laughter Chefs

Hosted by the comedian Bharti Singh, this unique show blends cooking with humor. The show features 12 entertainers from the industry; Krushna Abhishek – Kashmera Shah, Vicky Jain – Ankita Lokhande, Rahul Vaidya – Aly Goni, Reem Sameer Shaikh - Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra - Arjun Bijlani, and Sudesh Lehri – Nia Sharma. Their cooking is judged by Celebrity Chef Coach Harpal Singh Sokhi.

