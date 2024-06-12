Heeramandi: Here’s how Ishita Dutta styled her look after watching Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s series

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's recently released series Heeramandi is currently dominating all the headlines. While cine lovers have been swooning over the stellar performance of the entire cast of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and the grandeur of the set, others are obsessing over, of course, the beautiful actresses. The internet is flooded with influencers and celebrities styling their look inspired by the ladies of Heeramandi and the latest actress to join the trend in Ishita Dutta.

We must say we are spellbound seeing Ishita Dutta's regal look, which she completed with some floral drama. Let's check it out.

Ishita Dutta's Heeramandi-inspired look

On June 12, Ishita Dutta shared a series of photos showing her regal look. The caption reflected that she got inspired by Heeramandi to style her look this way. It reads, "Me after watching “Heeramandi.”

The actress looked stunning as she wore a white silk anarkali. She showed off the anarkali flare as she lay down. Pairing the anarkali with an orange and red bandhani-styled jacket, Ishita looked drop-dead gorgeous. The anarkali featured tiny white pearls on the top and a wide floral print border along the bottom.

We love how she ditched all jewelry but still managed to make a statement with a rose petal bracelet on both wrists. With kohl-rimmed smokey eyes and nude lips, she wore a red bindi, completing her look. Keeping the hair open in light waves, Ishita showed how a simple outfit can be styled to make heads turn.

Check out Ishita Dutta's look here:

About Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will transport viewers to a bygone era. It brought back the charm of Indian retro glamour in the lead actresses' Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta and Taha Shah Badussha's style. The series was released on Netflix on 1 May 2024.

Talking about Ishita Dutta, the actress, has extensively worked in the Hindi television industry. She also featured in prominent roles in films of Bollywood and South industry.

