Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi has been receiving rave reviews. The project featured popular actresses like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditi Rao Hydari among others. The web series had SLB's grand vision along with the actresses' stunning performances that won many hearts. Pinkvilla brings to you a list of TV actresses who could ace the characters if, hypothetically, the project was made on small screens. Take a look below.

Shweta Tiwari as Mallikajaan

TV veteran Shweta Tiwari can ace Manisha Koirala's character of Mallikajaan. With her experience and expertise, Tiwari can very well portray the ruthless queen of Heeramandi.

She can easily hold the audience with her authoritative tone and the subtle nuances of Mallikajaan's character. Shweta Tiwari is known for her performances in projects like Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, and Main Hoon Aparajita among others.

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari as Mallikajaan:

Rubina Dilaik as Fareedan

Sonakshi Sinha played the character of Fareedan in the series. Fareedan returned to Heeramandi to seek revenge from Mallikajaan for killing her mother Rehana. She witnessed the murder herself and returned to the place to take revenge and claim everything that Mallikajaan had acquired, that initially belonged to her mother. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Filled with the emotion of hatred and angst, Rubina Dilaik can very well perform the character, giving a tough time to Mallikajaan. The actress is known for her strong screen presence along with an innocent face that would compel the audience to sympathize with her character. Fareedan's character is quite layered and the graph gets from evil to positive.

Rubina Dilaik has proved her acting finesse in shows like Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Chhoti Bahu among others.

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik as Fareedan:

Jennifer Winget as Bibbojaan

Jennifer Winget is one of the finest actresses of Indian television. She is bestowed with a beautiful innocent face and impeccable acting and dancing skills. The actress will suit best as Bibbojaan. Aditi Rao Hydari aced the character which had mysterious layers and an undefinable strength and passion.

Jennifer can very well emote the journey of Bibbojaan from being the most looked-up courtesan of Heeramandi to her feelings for Nawab Wali laced with her passion for fighting for freedom and her dare-devilness.

Jennifer Winget has proved her mettle as an actress in projects like Dill Mill Gayee, Beyhad, Bepannah and Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani among others.

Take a look at Jennifer Winget as Bibbojaan:

Shivangi Joshi as Alamzeb

Alamzeb was a character who was stuck at Heeramndi, despite many aspirations for herself, personally and professionally. Shivangi Joshi can fit the character to the T. From eloping from Heeramandi to finding love in a stranger and taking the blame for being a revolutionary, Joshi can ace the part. And, we're sure the viewers will not have the same complaints for Joshi, that they had for Sharmin Segal.

Shivangi has aced her performances in her previous TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Balika Vadhu, and Barsaatein Mausam Pyaar Ka among others.

Take a look at Shivangi Joshi as Alamzeb:

Sumbul Touqeer as Waheeda

Waheeda was one character that was wronged a lot of times by a lot of people. From Mallikajaan promising her to hand Khwabgah over to her to Bibbojaan and her own daughter Shama taking over her exclusive customers and Waheeda being double-crossed by Fareedan, Sumbul can portray the emotion of the character very well. The phenomenal actress that Sumbul Touqeer is can portray Waheeda's anguish, pain, betrayal, and revenge beautifully.

Advertisement

Sumbul is known for her stints in projects like Imlie and Kavya: Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon among others.

The character is played by actress Sanjeeda Sheikh in SLB's Heeramandi.

Take a look at Sumbul Touqeer as Waheeda:

Sonarika Badhoria as Lajjo

Richa Chaddha played the complex character of an alcoholic courtesan Lajjo, who falls in love with Nawab Zorawar and thinks that he'd marry her. However, Zorawar turns her down and refuses to even talk to her with respect. Moreover, he calls her to dance at his wedding ceremony, leaving Lajjo shattered. An emotionally vulnerable Lajjo starts hallucinating Zorawar and knits a happy place in her mind with him, dreaming about something that wouldn't happen.

Sonarika Badhoria who has performed many challenging roles, can get the nerve of the character very well. We've seen her perform classical dance in her show Daastan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali and she'd ace the different facets of the character brilliantly.

Sonarika has gained immense popularity with her stint in TV shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, and Prithvi Vallabh among others.

Take a look at Sonarika Badhoria as Lajjo:

Stay tuned to this space for more such interesting articles.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi EXCLUSIVE: Jayati Bhatia aka Phatto recalls Jeetendra's words on receiving love for the project