Heeramandi, a web series helmed by the acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has charmed audiences with its detailed direction, royal set-up, powerful performances, and interesting dialogues. The series has captured the hearts of the audience in a way that has inspired influencers and actors to recreate the courtesan look seen in the show.

Recently, popular television actress Krishna Mukherjee shared a mesmerizing video on her social media, where she was seen recreating the magic of the series alongside her fellow television actresses from across various shows.

How has Krishna Mukherjee recreated the magic of Heeramandi?

Just a few hours ago, Naagin 3 actress Krishna Mukherjee dropped a spellbinding video on her Instagram, featuring Shireen Mirza, Akshaya Shetty, Delbar Arya, Reyhna Malhotra, Bhumika Gurung Malhotra, including herself.

The actresses were dressed up in outfits inspired by the courtesans from the web series Heeramandi. They wore heavy designer sharara sets with hand-crafted dupattas and precious jewelry and accessories, reflecting the rich Indian culture of the pre-independence era.

Each one of them also imitated the characters from the series, giving viewers a glimpse of what Heeramandi would have looked like if it had been televised.

Captioning the video, the Naagin 3 actress wrote, "Tried creating a #Heeramandi universe of our own with these mesmerizing and charismatic Jane Jaans."

Responding to the post, Akshaya Shetty wrote, "Painting the era pink," while Ruchita Sharma reacted, "Uffffff ufff ufff."

The original Heeramandi featured Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha.

Fans’s Reactions

As soon as the video surfaced on Instagram, it amazed the audience with its beautiful glances of the actresses, which were inspired by the courtesans. One of the users wrote, “Angels in one frame.” Another one commented, “Great !! Let's Put this on OTT #AsliHeeramandi.” In the next comment, another user expresses their love for Krishna as they wrote, “Awwww wow you look gorgeous and prettiest and stylish.”

More about Krishna Mukherjee

The actress is popularly known for her stint in Naagin 3, where she essayed the role of Taamsi. Also, she was seen in Jhalli Anjali, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Twist Wala Love, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, among others.

