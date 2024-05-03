Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is ruling hearts and is creating headlines for all its good reasons. Coming from the creative mind of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the web series is truly one of a kind. It boasts a talented cast, a royal setting, aesthetic detailing, and soulful music. With these aspects being the inviting factors for the series, Heeramandi has left the viewers in awe of the same.

Most recently, Ridhi Dogra shared her glowing words of praise for Sanjeeda Shaikh, Richa Chadha, and Taha Shah. She penned a sweet note for these actors, lauding them for their performance and enacting their parts effortlessly.

Ridhi Dogra's message to Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Taha Shah

On May 2, Ridhi took to her Instagram handle and shared her thoughts on the acting prowess of Richa Chadha. Expressing joy over the Fukrey actress' performance in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the Woh Apna Sa fame wrote, "@therichachadha the power you hold, the nuances, the dancing uffffff you're magic in the show. Loved every bit of your performance. Keep shining (pink heart emojis)."

Further, Ridhi went on to laud Sanjeeda Shaikh. The former stated being happy for the latter's journey and growth. Dogra's note for the Fighter actress read, "I was so happy to see your performance and to see you ace it! We don't know each other personally, but I know the journey from tv to SLB could not have been easy (white heart emoji). I've not finished the show yet. But I just have to tell you- For your journey, for your growth, for your craft- I am proud of you girl. Celebrate yourself, and may you shine brighter and brighter! Love love love (nazar amulet emoji)." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Lastly, opening up about her excitement about Taha Shah's performance in Heeramandi, Ridhi Dogra remarked, "@taahashah I've known your hard work and passion for your craft since some years now and I can totally imagine how thrilled you must be and I have to say you're so so so gooooood. Sending you all the love my friend. I'm generally excited for everything you're doing!! Hugssssssss

Check out Ridhi Dogra's reaction here:

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar features an ensemble cast that includes the stunning leading ladies Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal. Besides these spectacular actresses, the drama series stars Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Farida Jalal in pivotal roles.

Consisting of eight episodes, the series was released on Netflix on May 1. The drama show delves into the world of courtesans who once reigned as queens and is set against the backdrop of pre-independence India. With love and treachery being the central themes, Heeramandi opened up to positive reviews from critics and viewers.

About Ridhi Dogra's work in the industry

Ridhi Dogra is known for her work in the television and film industry. She appeared in various television shows, such as Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak, Savitri, and Woh Apna Sa, among others. Her stint on Nach Baliye 6 earned her popularity, and later, she forayed into films and web series.

Most recently, the actress portrayed significant roles in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3. Well, her acting chops in web series like Asur, The Married Woman, and Badtameez Di solidified her status in the industry.

On the work front, Ridhi will be seen in the upcoming film The Sabarmati Report alongside Vikrant Massey. The project also stars Raashii Khanna, and the movie is scheduled for theatrical release on 2 August 2024.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Sheezan Khan reviews Heeramandi; 'Apart from Farida Jalal ji, nobody could...'