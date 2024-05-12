Heeramandi has been garnering rave reviews from viewers and critics. The project is widely watched and loved by the audiences. Along with many Bollywood veterans, the series also featured a handful of TV actors who certainly made the fraternity proud. Recently, the cast and crew gathered to celebrate the success of the show. Gathbandhan's Shruti Sharma who played a prominent role in the web series also attended the bash.

Shruti Sharma reflects on the love she's received for Heeramandi

Shruti Sharma, television's prominent face who's done shows like Gathbandhan and Namak Issak Ka among others played a pivotal role of Saima in Heeramandi. She received accolades for her performance in the show. As Shruti attended the success bash of the project, she shared glimpses from the event, wherein she can be spotted having a fun time with the rest of the cast and crew of the show.

The actress wrote, "Happiest day of my life. Received soooo much love today that my heart is overflowing with gratitude. I am grateful for all the love and appreciation I have received for #saima. THANKYOU."

Take a look at Shruti Sharma's post on Instagram from Heeramandi's success bash:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Shruti Sharma on bagging Heeramandi

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shruti revealed her first reaction to knowing she is being considered for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB) project. The actress mentioned that she was jumping inside her vanity van when she learned that the audition that she was giving was for an SLB project and after getting finalized for the part, she cried for a couple of days as she couldn't process bagging a project of such a large scale.

Advertisement

She said, "I was very new to the Bollywood world and I didn't have any leads to pursue the same and thus bagging a project of this caliber has been a blessing. Every moment on that set has been a learning experience and it was like being on a holy journey."

Shruti Sharma on manifesting working with SLB

Shruti mentioned that she always wanted to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. When she was 12 years old, she gave her first stage performance on Dola Re Dola from SLB's Devdas, and from that day onwards, Sharma manifested working with the legendary director.

Shruti Sharma on receiving applause from SLB

Shruti Sharma recalled a beautiful moment from the sets of Heeramandi wherein she received a round of applause and praise from Sanjay Leela Bhansali after one of her scenes. She shared that in the scene where Saima requests Mallikajaan to give some more time to Iqbal to arrange money, Saima had to be emotionally vulnerable and she performed the scene in one take. SLB loved the performance and he clapped for Sharma's performance.

She added, "I was quite overwhelmed. I couldn't contain my happiness and the moment I went inside my make-up room, I was jumping and dancing. The feeling of receiving applause from him in front of the entire set is unexplainable."

Shruti Sharma revealed that she was elated with the kind of response that she's been getting for the project. She shared that her Instagram DM was full of praises and that she had received messages from her co-stars from TV shows. They told her that they were proud of her work.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Sharma reveals 'crying for two days' for THIS reason; recalls SLB's words