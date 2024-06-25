Heeramandi's 'Ek baar dekh lijiye' dialogue's craze spreads on Laughter Chefs set; Watch Karan Kundrra, Rahul Vaidya, more boys enact it

Heeramandi's craze refuses to die down. After many viral moments from the project, one of the most popular has been Alamzeb's dialogue, 'Ek baar Dekhlijiye...' and the craze has engulfed the social media influencers as they've been extensively making reels on the same.

Well, the trend also spread in the TV world with Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment's Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh, and Jannat Zubair enacting the same. While the girls aced the dialogue, the boys' gang couldn't help but try their hands on the same dialogue.

Laughter Chef boys ace Heeramandi's popular dialogues

As the team of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment got together for the shoot of the show this morning, the boys of the show came together to enact an interesting video wherein they said the 'Ek baar Dekhlijiye...' dialogue from Heeramandi.

Celebrities on the show like Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Vicky Jain, Krushna Abhishek, and Sudesh Lehri said the popular dialogue by maintaining a poker face and broke down in laughter after the same.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Rahul Vaidya wrote, "Why should girls have all the fun."

Take a look at the video of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment's boys acing the Heeramandi dialogue:

Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh, and Jannat Zubair's video

A few weeks back, Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh, and Jannat Zubair recreated the same dialogue. The show had a special Bollywood-themed episode and the trio got together to record the fun video. The talented actresses said the dialogue, maintaining a straight face. Reem was seen bursting into laughter amidst the video.

Advertisement

Take a look at the video posted by Nia Sharma, Reem Shaikh and Jannat Zubair:

More about Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

Colors recently came up with a new cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment with five teams of two competing with each other to win the show. The show features BFFS from the TV industry like Aly Goni-Rahul Vaidya, Reem Shaikh-Jannat Zubair, married couples Vicky Jain- Ankita Lokhande, Krushna Abhishek- Kashmeera Shah and Nia Sharma- Sudesh Lehri.

While Karan Kundrra- Arjun Bijlani and Aly Goni- Rahul Vaidya have impressed the viewers and judge Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, the rest of the teams are seen trying hard to ace their cooking skills.



ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs: Arjun Bijlani shares BTS moments from family-centric episode with THIS Bollywood star as special guest