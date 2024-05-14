Suman Shekhar is basking in the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. The project marked his OTT debut, and he has been receiving glowing words of praise for his performance in maestro SLB's latest creation.

However, we cannot overlook his memorable television shows that went on to emerge as cult classics over the years. Jaya Bachchan’s sitcom Dekh Bhai Dekh propelled him to immense popularity. Not only this, but the actor became a household name with the late-night talk show Movers N Shakers.

Recently while speaking to a media portal, Shekhar Suman hinted at the revival of Movers N Shakers. He teased that Dekh Bhai Dekh might return, too.

Is Movers N Shakers returning?

Speaking to News18 Showsha, Shekhar Suman opened up about his popular television ventures. Talking about Movers N Shakers, the actor mentioned how there has been a lot of pressure from the audience to bring the show back.

He revealed how people often ask him about the same at the airport or wherever he is spotted. Throwing light on the development, Suman remarked that conversations have already begun, and Movers N Shakers will be premiered on an OTT platform. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Taking the conversation ahead, the Heeramandi actor stated that he had advanced talks with a few people, and they aim to bring the show back in a big way as it has a certain legacy. He added, "I’ve to put the team together and get all the great writers. It will be very exciting."

Advertisement

In another segment of the interview, Shekhar Suman highlighted how they were going through strange times when television took a back seat and OTT wasn't into non-fiction.

Talking about the revival season of Movers N Shakers, which aired in 2012 on television, he asserted, "I felt like television wasn’t the right place for Movers And Shakers to be back as no one was watching it and it receded into the background. I just waited for the opportune moment. I think now is the time to bring it back."

Have a look at his post:

What about Dekh Bhai Dekh?

Apart from teasing the return of Movers N Shakers, Shekhar Suman opened up about reviving his other show, Dekh Bhai Dekh. He shared that both of his iconic shows, including Dekh Bhai Dekh, are on the verge of being developed. "It’s too early to talk about them because they’re both at a nascent stage. But it will and should happen," the actor added.

For the unversed, Dekh Bhai Dekh first aired in 1993, and Movers N Shakers began airing in 1997. The latter ran till 2001 and had Shekhar Suman interviewing numerous celebrities.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15’s Shamita Shetty undergoes endometriosis surgery; Know what it is and how it's caused