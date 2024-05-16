Heeramandi has been making a lot of waves among the viewers. People are loving the web series, and the actors of the project have received a lot of love and appreciation from their ardent fans. While the Bollywood veterans aced their parts in the project, many supporting characters are also being acknowledged. One such character is that of Saima, played by TV actress Shruti Sharma.

Amidst basking into the glory of positive feedback, Shruti took to social media to share a glimpse of behind the scenes from the sets of the mega project.

Shruti Sharma share BTS stills from Heeramandi sets

Taking to Instagram, Shruti Sharma aka Heeramandi's Saima, shared a few glimpses of behind the scenes from the sets. In the pictures, Shruti and other actors are seen preparing for their scenes, while the legendary director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is seen directing them and giving his inputs.

Take a look at Shruti Sharma's Instagram post from the sets of Heeramandi:

More about Shruti Sharma in Heeramandi

Shruti plays the character of Saima in Heeramandi, who's Mallikajaan's maid. However, she is a gifted singer, which leads to Mallikajaan selling her off. Mallikajaan gets furious on learning about her love-affair with another worker Iqbal and creates obstacles in their love story.

Shruti Sharma on bagging Heeramandi

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shruti revealed that she was jumping in joy after learning about auditioning for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. And when she bagged the project, she cried for a couple of days as she couldn't contain her happiness. She is elated with the response on her performance in the project.

