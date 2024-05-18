Created by maestro Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar revolves around the life of courtesans in pre-independence India. While Bollywood actresses Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha. and Aditi Rao Hydari have redefined acting elegantly, television actresses have shone beautifully, too. One such name is Shruti Sharma. She is in the series as Saima, and her performance has made her reach new heights of popularity.

Meanwhile, Shruti Sharma shares pictures from her first look test of Saima. The post has the actress flaunting her priceless smile and getting into her character!

Shruti Sharma's latest social media post

Taking to her Instagram, Shruti Sharma goes candid about the moment when she first dressed as Saima and began feeling like her. The first picture has her in an intense look while holding a lamp. Her fearless eyes and flawless expression speak volumes. It is followed by a greyscale snapshot. The black and white frame shows her charming smile is enough to make your day.

Dropping the unseen pictures, Shruti Sharma wrote, "•SAIMA• First Look Test A moment where I was crawling into the skin of my character. I started feeling like Saima !!!" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Have a look at the post here:

Advertisement

Shruti's track in Heeramandi was pretty decent. Her character, Saima, was a servant for Mallikajaan. Be her love angle with Iqbal or her friendship with Alamzeb, or her decision to make a major sacrifice for her friend Alam, the actress performed brilliantly.

Shruti Sharma's work in the television industry

For the uninitiated, Shruti Sharma kicked off her career as a contestant on the reality show India's Next Superstars. Later, she ventured into acting and made her debut in the show Gathbandhan. Some of her other projects include Namak Issk Ka, Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, Nazar, etc.

On the other hand, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar explores the themes of revenge, powerplay, love, and freedom. It also stars Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Jason Shah, and Indresh Malik, among others, in pivotal roles. SLB's latest creation is currently streaming on Netflix.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: 7 TV actors who shine bright in Heeramandi; Sanjeeda Shaikh, Shruti Sharma, Jayati Bhatia and others