Here is how Dipika Kakar surprised Shoaib Ibrahim on one year anniversary of Ajooni

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most popular real-life couples on television. The popular couple rose to fame playing the role of Simar Bhardwaj and Prem Bhardwaj in the hit drama Saural Simar Ka. Soon the reel-life love story turned into real life when the couple began dating and the two get married in a traditional Islamic ceremony Dipika decided to convert to Islam changing her name to Faiza Ibrahim. Recently the couple had their first child Ruhaan after much difficulty and they shared these beautiful moments on their Instagram account. The power couple often keeps their fans updated on social media and even makes some adorable vlogs with their family on their respective YouTube channels. In her recent vlogs from Dipika Ki Duniya, the Sasural Simar Ka actress gave a sweet surprise to her husband on the occasion of one year anniversary of his popular drama Ajooni.

Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim’s surprise for Shoaib Ibrahim on the one-year completion of Ajooni

The couple likes to keep their fans updated about their lives with their adorable videos on their respective YouTube vlogs. Recently the 35-year-old planned a surprise for her husband on the year completion of his show Ajooni.

In the vlog, Dipika shared,” Shoaib has 9-9 proper shifts for 3 days as important scenes are getting shot, he comes late every day so we had enough time to prepare for the surprise.” Dipika further instructed Rehaan and Riza to prepare balloons, a poster with Rajveer Bagga’s pictures, a cake and bouquets. She made it more special from the Ajooni actor as she made little Ruhaan wear a plain white onesie with Shoaib’s favorite phase written Tere Vaaste Kuch Bhi. The 39-year-old actor was taken aback by this lovely surprise and further revealed that he got suspicious of the plan when his mother insisted him stay downstairs and even did some emotional drama to not let him know the plan.

Shoaib further revealed that his journey on the show Ajooni has been extremely special and lucky for him as his sister Saba Ibrahim got married, they bought a house and we were blessed with our first child Ruhaan. The show has given him everything and he has learnt a lot and grown in this long journey.

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Shoaib Ibrahim’s professional life

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim is known for her shows Sasural Simar Ka and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum . She decided to quit her acting career to look after her child and family. Shoaib Ibrahim is currently seen in the show Ajooni playing the role of Rajveer Bagga.

