Here is how mom-to-be Disha Parmar is fulfilling her midnight cravings-PIC

Mom-to-be Disha Parmar is actively sharing glimpses of her pregnancy journey with fans and followers on social media. From sharing her workout routine to her disturbed sleep cycle, fans know how she is coping with the challenges of pregnancy. For the unversed, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress is expecting her first child with hubby Rahul Vaidya. They announced the news earlier this year with a sweet post. Now, Disha's latest social media story is about her midnight cravings.

Disha Parmar's midnight cravings

Last night, the mom-to-be took to social media to upload a photo on her Instagram story to share how she satiates her midnight cravings. Uploading a picture of a packet of chips, she wrote, "The baby is going to hate it or love it." Then she added to laugh emoji. It is clear from the picture that she was watching something on television while snacking. Most new moms and expecting mothers would find Disha Parmar's post relatable. Battling cravings are part and parcel of pregnancy.

Take a look at Disha Parmar's post here:

A few days back, Disha Parmar also shared a post on social media that showed how she struggled to sleep at night. She uploaded a video of an Instagram reel and wrote, "Is it normal to watch cleaning videos at 3 in the night?" The mom-to-be is enjoying every bit of this journey despite facing challenges. Her posts are very relatable to expecting mothers.

About Disha Parmar's pregnancy

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announced their pregnancy in May this year after two years of enjoying marital bliss. They dropped a cute social media post to announce the happy news. The two dressed up in black, and Disha flaunting her baby bump did an adorable photoshoot. They also shared a picture of the scan. Fans of the couple are overjoyed with the news and eagerly wait for updates from them.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha was recently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 opposite Nakuul Mehta. The very popular show wrapped up a few days back leaving fans emotional. However, the actors stated that they always knew it was going to be a finite show.

