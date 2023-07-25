Here's how Arjun Bijlani pranked his Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti co-actor Nikki Sharma

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan starring Shabbir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy is counted amongst the most popular shows on the small screen. The show started off with little hype but went on to do well on the TRP charts. The audiences fell in love with the intriguing storyline and the pure love story of the lead characters Radha-Mohan played by Neeharika and Ahluwalia respectively. After the massive success of the show, the channel decided to bring a spin-off series of Radha Mohan titled Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti. Popular actors Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma were chosen to play lead of the show.

While the show has successfully premiered the leads Arjun and Nikki have also got along well and struck a sweet friendship. It is rare to make friends at workplaces but Arjun and Nikki managed to do so. The former is also known as one of the biggest pranksters in the television industry who is always up to pulling off something mischievous on his co-stars. This time his target was none other than his new co-star and friend Nikki Sharma.

Arjun Bijlani pranks Nikki Sharma on the sets of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti’s leads Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma share a good camaraderie off-screen. Their friendship and antics bring a positive environment on the sets and recently Arjun decided to play a prank on his co-star Nikki. The 38-year-old had hidden her makeup room keys when she was away and unaware of the plot the latter started looking for the keys involving others to find it as well. The set erupted with laughter as Arjun revealed the prank, while a shocked Nikki too couldn't hold her laughter.

On speaking of their friendship, the Ishq Mein Marjawan fame added, “Nikki and I share a good friendship off-screen, engaging in pranks has become a way to pass the hectic shoot schedule. It is truly wonderful to have a friend and co-star like Nikki. We take joy in cultivating a positive environment on the sets of Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, delighting others with laughter and cracking amusing jokes which transforms a regular day into a delightful experience.”

Take a look at the promo of the show

About the show

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti premiered on 3 July 2023. In coming episodes, Mandira will lock Shakti in a room and Shiv will try to rescue her. The show airs every Monday to Sunday at 7:30 pm on Zee tv.

