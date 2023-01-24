Here's how Ashneer Grover REACTS to Namita Thapar's 'no toxicity in Shark Tank India S2' comment

Shark Tank India season 1 judge Ashneer Grover never fails to make headlines owing to his controversial comments. The former co-founder of BharatPe is once again in the news as he reacted to a recent comment made by Namita Thapar. For the uninformed, Namita recently appeared on a podcast where she was asked about the main difference between Shark Tank India season 1 and season 2. Commenting on the same, Namita said that in Shark Tank India 2 there is an 'absence of toxicity.' However, her statement was interpreted by many as an indirect attack on Ashneer, who had developed a no-nonsense reputation in the first season of the show.

Anupam Mittal, who was also a part of the podcast with Namita, mentioned that in the second season, no contestant would be humiliated like some were in Shark Tank India 1. Now after this when Ashner Grover recently addressed a packed crowd of thousands at IIT Kharagpur’s annual fest, he was asked about Namita Thapar's comment. Replying to this, Ashneer said that he hasn't mentioned Namita's name even once because he doesn't miss her. Taking a dig at Namita, Ashneer added, "But she misses me. She can call it whatever she likes, but she is missing me."

The former Shark Tank India season 1 even revealed that he won't ever return to the show again. He said that he will not return for the third, fourth, or even fifth season. Stating the reason behind this decision, Ashneer said that he does not believe in going backward in life and wants to only move ahead. He also revealed that he enjoyed Shark Tank India season 1 as he got famous, and it was fun, but now he thinks it is time for him to move on.

Earlier, in a conversation with Ranveer Alhabadia, Ashneer Grover was asked whether he would watch season 2 or not. He disclosed that he will not watch season 2, and revealing the reason behind this, he added, "I feel there should be clean separation. When I was not there in Shark Tank India season 2, I unfollowed all the sharks from social media. Now it is their game, and why should I be curious to know what is happening on Shark Tank's shoot or what is happening behind the scenes? That is not a part of my life anymore! I want to do something different in my life so why should I live in past."

Speaking about Shark Tank India season 2, it is judged by Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. Hosted by Rahul Dua, premiered on January 2, and airs on Sony TV and Sony LIV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM.