Karan Veer Mehra is widely appreciated for his grey character in Rajan Shahi’s produced show, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. However, despite the excellent star cast and performances, the show went off air on March 11, 2024. Soon, it was confirmed that he would be entering the Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 stunt-based show.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Zoom TV, Karan Veer revealed his preparations for the upcoming season of KKK.

Karan Veer Mehra’s preparations for KKK 14

In the interview, Karan Veer shared that he went to Gurudwara to seek blessings before starting the new journey, as he is all set to start the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

He stated that he is afraid of animal stunts as it is impossible to predict their mood at that time. The actor added that he wants to skip animal-based stunts, but on the other hand, he wants to face his fears too.

Shedding light on his ongoing preparations for the show, Mehra revealed that he has started learning to swim as he is trying to be physically fit. He disclosed that he is now more cautious about his diet, and he has also avoided drinking these days. Further, the actor stated that he had never seen previous seasons of Rohit Shetty's show.

Expressing his excitement, Karan revealed that he always wanted to join the KKK but was not able to because of the tight schedules. But this time he was free, as Rajan Shahi’s show, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, went off air due to low TRP rates, and the last episode was telecasted on March 12, 2024.

Karan also revealed that he was approached by the makers of Bigg Boss, and he wanted to do the show, but somehow he was again caught up in his busy schedule. He claimed that Bigg Boss is more dangerous than Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

More about Karan Veer Mehra

Karan Veer Mehra has been a part of many big shows, including Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Woh To Hai Albelaa, Pavitra Rishta, Behenein, Hum Ladkiyaan, and others. The actor rose to fame with his stint in Rajan Shahi’s show, which unfortunately went off air this year. In the show, Karan was seen sharing screen space with Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe.

On the personal front, he got married to Nidhi Seth in 2021.

