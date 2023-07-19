Here's how Barsaatein actor Kushal Tandon went from 115 kgs to 90 kgs

Kushal Tandon is one of the most popular actors in the Indian Television industry. The actor rose to fame after essaying the role of Arjun in Sony TV's thriller Beyhadh. After a long gap, Kushal Tandon is back on television screens for his loyal fans with Sony TV's romantic drama Barsatein - Mausam Pyar Ka. He is playing the role of Reynash, an arrogant boss who falls in love with his employee Aradhya, played by Shivangi Joshi. The Beyhadh fame actor is already winning hearts for his fabulous acting chops and sizzling chemistry with Shivangi Joshi.

Kushal Tandon on his weight gain and back injury

In a recent interview, Kushal Tandon also discussed his weight gain and back injury. The handsome actor revealed that he had suffered a serious back injury and was on bed rest for almost 6 months. Kushal explained that he injured his back while attempting a somersault, resulting in problems with his L1 and L2 vertebrae. As a consequence, he gained a significant amount of weight and reached around 115 kilos. Determined to recover, he decided to take action and flew to Thailand, where he underwent hardcore weight training and managed to lose 12 kilos in just one month. Over the next two months, Kushal worked hard to regain his shape, facing the challenge of going from 115 kilos to 90 kilos.

The handsome hunk further stated that he has now become very serious about his health and works out twice a day to maintain his weight. He gets up in the morning at 6:30 and goes for his training session. After that, he returns home and then heads off to his 12-hour hectic shoot. Kushal feels that the injury did not affect him much, but it certainly taught him a valuable lesson to prioritize his physical health.

Have a look at the interview

On the Work Front

Kushal Tandon is known for his shows Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behena hai and Beyhadh. He also appeared in the reality shows Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Currently, he can be seen in Sony TV’s Barsaatein- Mausam Pyar Ka.

