Here's how Bharti Singh fell off her bed and had to visit hospital; check out what happened

Bharti Singh is one of the most successful comedians in the industry. She has created waves in the showbiz industry with her talent. Over the years, she has been part of numerous comedy shows as well as other shows as a host and in other capacities. She loves entertaining her fans and followers. Apart from social media, the comedian has an active YouTube channel, where she uploads regular vlogs. Fans love how she entertains them with her daily vlogs about her son, husband, and the other people around her.

Bharti Singh visits the hospital to get an X-ray done

In her most recent vlog, Bharti Singh shared a recent happening in her life which is funny and sad at the same time. The comedian fell off the bed and hurt her back badly. She narrated in detail how she fell off the bed. She started the video by saying, "Meri kamar mein bohot dard hai, mein kal bed se geer gayi." Bharti was taking a head massage when this happened. She had her phone in her hand and got distracted which caused the great fall. Her masseuse was applying oil on her head when she leaned backward and fell. Bharti shared that it was very funny for her at the moment. She laughed after falling down, but her masseuse managed to have a straight face.

Here are a few screenshots of Bharti Singh narrating how she fell from the bed:

Narrating the incident, Bharti shared, "Mein itni zor se giri, aur ek moti ladki jab geere toh uski khud ki haasi nikal jaati hai. Mein bohot badtameez hu is mamle mein. Mein girti hu aur koi girta hai na toh mein uthati toh hu, par haaste haaste uthati hu. (I fell so hard, and when a fat girl falls off, it's very funny. I'm very naughty because whenever I or somebody else falls, I help them get up, but I also start laughing)."

The comedian experienced tremendous back pain and the next day she went to get an X-ray done. She called her doctor who suggested that she should get it checked and get the X-ray done. Bharti Singh also shared that her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa came to the doctor's. She was surprised and overjoyed to see him. However, Haarsh joked that he only came to laugh about Bharti's fall with the doctor.

