Here's how Charu Asopa celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with ex-husband Rajeev Sen

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in the country where many welcome Ganpati Bappa into their homes for several days and seek the lord's blessings. Several celebrities also celebrate the occasion with great enthusiasm every year by welcoming Ganesha into their homes. Among all, television actress Charu Asopa also welcomed Ganpati Bappa this year at her house and had an intimate celebration in the presence of her family members. She shared several pictures of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebration on social media.

Charu celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with ex-husband Rajeev

Today, in her latest vlog, Charu Asopa shared a glimpse of her family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Interestingly, Charu's ex-husband, Rajeev Sen, was also part of the festivities at her home. The video captures the presence of the actress's friends, who joined in to make the occasion even more special. Charu placed her Ganesha Idol in the living area, adorning it beautifully. Both Charu and her 2-year-old daughter, Ziana, were dressed in lovely traditional attire for the festival. Throughout the vlog, Rajeev Sen is seen taking numerous photos with his daughter Ziana. Towards the end, the vlog features heartwarming moments as Ziana, Charu, Rajeev, and Charu's mother come together to pose with Ganpati Bappa for some memorable pictures.

Take a look at Charu Asopa's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration here-

A glimpse of Charu and Rajeev's past life

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marital life hit rock bottom a year after tying the knot, and their personal life became a public spectacle. Despite several attempts to reconcile, they eventually decided to part ways mutually. The estranged couple amicably parted ways on June 8 after being married for four years. Rajeev and Charu then decided to be on cordial terms and fulfill their parental duties by co-parenting their daughter Ziana.

Charu Asopa's professional life

Charu Asopa has been a part of the industry for several years now. The actress has proved her acting mettle in numerous shows such as Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Bade Achhe Lagte Hai, Devo Ke Dev... Mahadev, Mere Angne Mein, Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha among others. Charu was last seen in a show titled Johari.

