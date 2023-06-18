Here's how Charu Asopa spend Father's Day with estranged husband Rajeev Sen and daughter Ziana

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been in the headlines for a while now because of their divorce. Despite several attempts to reconcile, they eventually decided to part ways. The estranged couple mutually parted ways on June 8 after being married for four years and have decided to co-parent their 2-year-old daughter, Ziana. Rajeev had shared that he and Charu will remain cordial and support each other for the sake of their daughter as she is their priority.

Charu Asopa plans surprise for Rajeev Sen:

Today, June 18, as we celebrate the special occasion of Father's Day, Charu Asopa planned a sweet surprise celebration for her estranged husband, Rajeev Sen, on behalf of their 2-year-old daughter Ziana. In her recent vlog, it is seen that Charu invited Rajeev to her house and also ordered a special cake for him. Rajeev is seen cutting the cake along with their daughter Ziana. Rajeev also thanked Charu for the surprise celebration.

A few hours ago, Rajeev Sen shared a few pictures with his daughter Ziana and his father Subir Sen. Sharing this post, he wrote, "Happy Father’s Day baba @sensubir & thank you Ziana @ziana.sen for the most amazing cake for your daddy Love you."



On the special occasion of Father's Day, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Charu Asopa also shared a few pictures with Ziana and wrote, "Happy Father’s Day my heartbeat I am always there with you. Be brave. Have courage, live life to the fullest."



Earlier, in an interview with ETimes TV, Rajeev had spoken about parenting Ziana and said, "As a father, giving her my maximum time is more important to me, and so is Charu’s well-being. My love & unconditional support will always be there for her.” He also said, “I also hope someday Charu and I can get back together again."

On the professional front, Charu Asopa was last seen in Atrangii TV's show Johari. Speaking about Rajeev, he was approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2, however, he declined the offer of the show.

