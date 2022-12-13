Here's how Dev Joshi REACTED to his selection for going to the moon

TV actor Dev Joshi, who gained a massive stardom after his show Baal Veer on Friday announced that he will be joining the "dearMoon CREW" and taking a week-long trip around the moon in a SpaceX rocket in 2023. The 'dearMoon' project was first announced in 2017 and is the first civilian mission to the Moon. As per the project website, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who purchased all the seats aboard the rocket in 2018, on Friday revealed the name of the eight people who will be joining him for the all-private lunar endeavour.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Dev said “I’ve always been interested in knowing about space. I like to read about the universe and the companies who focus on these subjects. So when I was shooting for Baalveer in 2021, I came across this post which said that a Japanese billionaire is taking artistes to space. It was a unique opportunity, so I visited their website and applied.”

He further added that, “The process of selection was really long. I had to go through physical tests, meetings and interviews, where they wanted to know about me and if I am fit to go to the moon. I also got to meet Yusaku Maezawa. There were around 10 lakh applications from all over the world and there were many rounds before the eight names were finalised. I always dreamt of this and now I’m actually going to the moon. I am extremely happy and excited.”

Dev’s Instagram post

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dev shared a post of himself announcing that he is a proud member of the crew and penned a note. His note read as, “I can't express myself in words, but the feeling is beyond anything.....I am proud to be part of such an extraordinary, unbelievable, once-in-a-lifetime project of #dearMoon Life has always suprised me with new opportunities & this is the biggest one I can ever think of! Thank you, all of my well-wishers, fans and friends, from all corners of the world for their never-ending support and blessings to me and and my Family.”

Here’s the post