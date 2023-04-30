Here's how Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar keeps herself fit in her 3rd trimester; Watch

Popular actress Dipika Kakar is among the well-known actresses of the showbiz industry who enjoys a massive fan following too The actress has been a part of the industry for several years now and starred in numerous fictional and non-fictional shows. Dipika Kakar rose to stardom after essaying the role of Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. She became a household name and received immense appreciation from the audience. Speaking about her personal life, Dipika Kakar is enjoying every day of her pregnancy and often shares a glimpse of her journey with her fans.

Dipika Kakar gives a sneak peek of her workout session:

Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar is quite active on her social media handle and regularly keeps her fans updated by sharing vlogs regarding her personal life. In a recent vlog, Dipika gave a glimpse of her workout session as she is in her 3rd trimester. In this vlog, the Sasural Simar Ka fame shared a glimpse as she visited the gym, and here she is seen stretching. She also informed her viewers that she walks around 2.5 speed before she goes to the gym. Dipika was then seen doing arm stretches, butterfly exercises, neck stretches, neck circles, and a lot more. In the same vlog, Dipika also shared a glimpse of her mother-in-law's birthday and also informed about her under-construction house.

Speaking about her personal life, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other during their stint in the show Sasural Simar Ka. The lovebirds then tied the knot on 22 February 2018 in Bhopal.

Dipika Kakar's professional life:

Dipika Kakar stepped into the showbiz world in 2010 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi where she played Goddess Lakshmi. However, the actress rose to stardom after essaying the role of Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. She was a part of the show from 2011-2017 and impressed the masses with her acting prowess. She then did several non-fictional shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8, and Bigg Boss 12.

Dipika also lifted the trophy of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 12. The actress then did Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum for a brief period and her pairing with Karan V Grover was also loved by the masses. At present, Dipika is busy with her production house 'Qalb'.

