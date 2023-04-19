Here's how mom-to-be Dipika Kakar serves wife goals as she does a sweet gesture for Shoaib Ibrahim; Watch

Parents-to-be Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are enjoying every day of pregnancy and often share a glimpse of it with their fans. From going on movie dates and shopping to stepping out for a dinner date or any sudden plans, Dipika and Shoaib dish out major couple goals. Both even vlog their daily routine and keep their fans updated regarding their whereabouts.

Dipika does a sweet gesture for Shoaib:

Dipika and Shoaib have also maintained an active social media presence and often share a sneak peek of their personal and professional lives. In a recent vlog shared by Shoaib Ibrahim, it is seen how Dipika Kakar dishes out major wife goals with her sweet gesture. As soon as the vlog starts, it is seen that Dipika applies 'kaala tikka' to Shoaib behind his ears and hugs him. She does this before Shoaib leaves for the shoot of his show Ajooni.

Speaking about her personal life, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other during their stint in the show Sasural Simar Ka. The lovebirds then tied the knot on 22 February 2018 in Bhopal.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's career:

Dipika Kakar stepped into the showbiz world in 2010 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi where she played Goddess Lakshmi. However, the actress rose to stardom after essaying the role of Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. She was a part of the show from 2011-2017 and impressed the masses with her acting prowess. She then did several non-fictional shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8, and Bigg Boss 12.

Dipika also lifted the trophy of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 12. The actress then did Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum for a brief period and her pairing with Karan V Grover was also loved by the masses. At present, Dipika is busy with her production house 'Qalb'.

On the other hand, Shoaib recently made a comeback in July 2022 with Ajooni and is presently seen essaying the role of Rajveer Singh Bagga.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Dipika Kakar: 5 times the Sasural Simar Ka actress nailed the saree look