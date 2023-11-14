Here’s how new parents Pankhuri Awasthy-Gautam Rode wish their twins on Children’s Day

Pankhuri Awasthy, best known for her role in Maddam Sir, took to social media to share a precious moment with her fans on Children's Day. The actress, who became a mother in July, posted a heartwarming photo of herself hugging her twin babies, Radhya and Raditya, and extended warm wishes not only to her children but also to the poor kids in Gaza.

Pankhuri Awasthy's social media post

In a touching Instagram post, Pankhuri Awasthy wrote, "Happy Children’s Day my babies and all the babies, and a special prayer for all the babies in Gaza!" The post included an adorable picture of Pankhuri cradling her twins, radiating pure joy and maternal love. In the picture, the side faces of the infants are visible and they looked adorable as they wore matching yellow outfits.

Check out Pankhuri Awasthy's social media post here:

Adding to the mood for celebration, her husband Gautam Rode, shared a delightful video on his Instagram account. The video features Gautam doing push-ups with his twins lying on the floor beneath him. With each push-up, he plants a sweet kiss on each of their foreheads. The heart-melting video was captioned, "#happychildrensday MY #workoutbuddies."

The fitness enthusiast dad would surely make his kids his workout buddies someday. Currently, he is helping his wife to get back on her fitness journey and lose the extra weight.

Check out Gautam Rode's post here:

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode's journey to parenthood has been closely followed by fans since they shared the news of their pregnancy in April 2023 through a cute animated video. The couple later revealed during their baby shower that they were expecting twins. On July 26, the ecstatic parents announced the arrival of their baby girl and baby boy, Radhya and Raditya. In September, Pankhuri and Gautam held a naming ceremony to introduce the fans to their adorable twins, Radhya and Raditya.

Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode's love story began on the set of the TV show Suryaputra Karn, and they tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding in Rajasthan in 2018. Their journey into parenthood has been filled with love, surprises, and heartwarming moments, and they continue to treat their fans with glimpses on social media.

