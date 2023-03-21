Here's how Parth Samthaan celebrated his 32nd birthday; Watch

Popular star Parth Samthaan is amongst the most talented and handsome actors in the entertainment industry. The actor rose to stardom after his stint in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan in which he starred opposite Niti Taylor. His on-screen chemistry with Niti was widely appreciated and loved by the fans. Along with his talent, Parth enjoys a massive fan following most of which are female fan followers owing to his charming personality and good looks. For the uninitiated, Parth recently celebrated his 32nd birthday on March 11.

Parth Samthaan's new video:

Today, a few hours ago, Parth Samthaan took to his social media handle and shared a few glimpses of his grand birthday celebration. The Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor shared a video wherein he is seen dancing and celebrating his birthday. Sharing this clip, Parth wrote, "I know m late to post this but still ..didn’t wanna make this a throwback video #birthdaynight #memorable one #dilchahtahai." Fans and friends have showered love on Parth in the comment section of this video.

Watch the video here-

Parth Samthaan's professional life:

Parth Samthaan began his career by essaying the role of Siddharth in Gumrah: End of Innocence. Soon after this, he starred in Best Friends Forever? opposite Charlie Chauhan. However, the actor rose to stardom after essaying the role of Manik in the hit show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. His acting mettle was praised by the audience and post this there was no looking back for him.

He gained more recognition when he starred in Kasautii Zindagii Kay sequel and essayed the role of Anurag Basu opposite Erica Fernandes. Along with this, Parth even featured in numerous music videos such as Jind Meri Royi Royi, Tu Jo Kahe, Dholna, and Honthon Pe Bas, among many others.

Parth will soon make his Bollywood debut with the romantic comedy film Ghudchadi directed by Binoy Gandhi. The actor will be seen sharing the screen space with some big names from the industry like Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Aruna Irani, and Khushalii Kumar. The film was expected to release last year, but it got postponed and is now slated for a 2023 release.

