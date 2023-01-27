Here's how Shehnaaz Gill celebrated her 29th birthday; WATCH

Popular actress-singer Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is one of the most genuine personalities in the industry and has often proved to be fans' favorite celebrity. Known for her down-to-earth and realistic nature, Shehnaaz has often believed in entertaining the audience through her talent. Post her Bigg Boss 13 stint, Shehnaaz donned several hats such as modeling, acting, singing, and more, and proved to be a multi-talented star. The diva has also maintained an active social media presence and never skips a chance to treat her fans with her pictures and videos.

Shehnaaz Gill celebrates her 29th birthday today January 27, and the diva is receiving wishes from all quarters. Today, she took to her social media handle and gave a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebration to her fans. In this video, we also see Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz Badesha and actor Varun Sharma accompanying the actress with their other friends. Shehnaaz is seen dressed in a multi-color co-ord as she cuts her cake. Sharing this video, she wrote, "A year older… Happy Birthday to me! #Blessed #Gratitude." Fans and friends have flooded Shehnaaz's comment section and wished the actress on the occasion.

Watch the video here-

Shehnaaz Gill's professional front:

Shehnaaz Gill gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. She began her career with the 2015 music video Shiv Di Kitaab. In 2017, she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England. Shehnaaz later starred in Kala Shah Kala and Daaka in 2019 and was also seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

The actress recently launched her own chat show named 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill' which streams on her YouTube channel. It has been graced by top celebs like Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, and Rakul Preet Singh to promote their films.

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh. The film also features Bhagyashree, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, and Raghav Juyal among others. Ram Charan has a cameo appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is slated to hit the theatres on Eid 2023.