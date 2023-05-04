Here's how Shehnaaz Gill plans to stay fit; actress treats fans with a glimpse

Popular diva Shehnaaz Gill has been riding high on success and is receiving lots of appreciation and love from her fans. She started her career in the showbiz world with modeling and recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Her flourishing career is quite inspirational just like her weight loss journey. Shehnaaz, who believes in living a simple lifestyle, also believes in the 'Health is Wealth' mantra and has taken it seriously as well. Post her Bigg Boss 13 tenure, fans have seen Shehnaaz's major physical transformation, and all the credit for it goes to her hard work and dedication.

Shehnaaz Gill's new post:

Shehnaaz Gill has now started a new journey to remaining fit and fab and also took the baton to share it with her fans and followers. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress shared her picture wherein she is seen wearing an all-black athleisure a practices Yoga. Her face is calm and her eyes are closed, in the photo she shared. Sharing this snap with her fans and followers, Shehnaaz wrote, "Starting with my Yoga journey… @yogikomaleshwar #Peace #MyHappyPlace #Yoga." Fans have flooded her comment section and have praised her dedication here.

Take a look at her PIC here-

Shehnaaz Gill's professional life:

Shehnaaz Gill recently made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. The film released on 21 April 2023.

According to the reports, the actress has also been roped in to play a prominent character in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming women-centric film. Reportedly, Shehnaaz has also wrapped up shooting for Rhea Kapoor's women-oriented film that highlights modern relationships. Along with everything, Shehnaaz Gill is also busy with her chat show called 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill', which has been graced by numerous actors and popular personalities. Along with this, the diva is also busy endorsing high end brands on social media.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill: Radhika Apte on 'not being shy' for doing bold scene: Our body is an instrument