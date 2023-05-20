Here’s how Shoaib Ibrahim accompanies pregnant wife Dipika Kakar to her night walks; WATCH

Celebrity couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved couples. The adored couple is expecting their first child together and they are making the most of this phase. Shoaib and Dipika are super active on social media and keep their fans updated about their whereabouts with regular photos, stories, and vlogs. Both the husband and wife maintain individual vlogs. Dipika who is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy actively shares her health updates and other details of her pregnancy on social media.

Shoaib Ibrahim shares a glimpse of Dipika's night walk

Shoaib Ibrahim took to social media yesterday where he is seen riding on a hoverboard. Going by the video, it seems Shoaib is new to this ride but he did a great job in maintaining balance. Dipika is also seen in the video walking ahead of Shoaib. The actor uploaded the video with the caption, "When you want to give her company, but you don't want to walk." Dipika is also heard saying, "Mein idhar walk kar rahi hu, aur ye dekho, ayese company denge." A few days back, Dipika shared that she has been diagnosed with Gestational Diabetes and would go for regular walks post-dinner.

Take a look at Shoaib and Dipika's video here:

About Shoaib and Dipika

For the unversed, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim fell in love with each other during their stint in the show Sasural Simar Ka. Shoaib essayed the character of Prem, while Dipika was seen in the lead as Simar. The lovebirds then tied the knot on 22 February 2018 in Bhopal. Earlier in January this year, the couple announced their pregnancy.

On the professional front, Shoaib is busy with his show Ajooni and is presently seen essaying the role of Rajveer Singh Bagga. Dipika chose to stay away from screens but is actively in touch with her fans through social media.

