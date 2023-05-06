Here's how Shoaib Ibrahim arranged funds for his dad's operation after quitting Sasural Simar Ka

Popular actor Shoaib Ibrahim is among the well-known celebrity in the showbiz world and has a huge fan following. The actor has carved an irreplaceable space in audiences' hearts with his talent and genuine personality. He is currently keeping the audience hooked to the screen with his character Rajveer in Ajooni. He stars opposite Ayushi Kurana. The actor who gained fame with the popular show Sasural Simar Ka recently recalled the struggles he faced in his life.

Shoaib Ibrahim on leaving Sasural Simar Ka

Shoaib Ibrahim bagged his first show Palkon Ki Chaaon Mein when he came to Mumbai from Bhopal to give a look test of his character. Soon after this show wrapped up, he bagged Sasural Simar Ka where he played the male lead, Prem. However, he decided to leave the show when it was at its peak. Talking about his decision, Shoab said, “After this, he had no work for three years. Recalling the time, Shoaib shared that it was one of the toughest phases of his life. es, I was scared when I was taking the decision of leaving Sasural Simar Ka and for the next three years, I did not have work. But I also believe if you want to achieve something big in life, you have to take risks.”

Shoaib had to sell his car to get his father treated

Sharing his struggle during the days when Shoaib had no work, the actor shared that he believes a person does not value success in life till the person goes through struggle. He said, “I met so many people, good and bad, and went through lots of ups and downs. I remember my dad got unwell during that period and I had bought a car when I was earning and I had to sell that to get him treated as soon as possible.” But Shoaib looks back to those three years as one of the best learning experiences as he learnt a lot about the city, how the industry works, and his potential.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Shoaib who is married to his Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika is expecting their first child. The couple are enjoying the last few days of the pregnancy.

