Here's how Shraddha Arya replied to trolls who body-shamed her: WATCH

Shraddha Arya is one of the industry's most popular and talented actresses and has a massive fan following. The actress has been a part of the entertainment world for several years now and has starred in numerous popular shows. She is popularly known for her character Preeta from Kundali Bhagya. Along with entertaining the fans on screen, Shraddha has also maintained an active presence on social media. Recently, Shraddha dropped a video on her Instagram handle with her friend and actress Ruhi Chaturvedi. In this clip, both were seen grooving to the viral song 'Made You Look.' As soon as the video was up on the application, many trolls flooded the comment section, body-shamed Sharddaha for gaining weight, and passed some harsh comments.

Shraddha Arya replied to the trolls: Now, Shraddha shared another video on her Instagram today and gave a befitting reply to the trollers. In this video, Shraddha is seen reacting to the trolls as she goes through the comment section of her previous video. Sharing this video, Shraddha wrote, "Itni Khushi." Fans have taken to the comment section of the video and showered their immense love on her.

This is not the first time that an actress is being trolled and body shamed on social media. As public figures, celebrities are expected to have a certain appearance that is appealing to everyone. While many chose to ignore it, there are only some who raise a voice against body shaming and slam the trollers. Speaking about her personal life, Shraddha Arya is married to the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. They met through a mutual friend, and after they distanced themselves from each other, the duo realized their feelings. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16. On the professional front, Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

