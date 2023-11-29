Here's how you can achieve Shehnaaz Gill inspired dewy makeup look; Check out

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is basking in success, owing to her performance in Rhea Kapoor's Thank You For Coming. Since then, the actress has been making huge waves and has become the talk of the town. While her bubbly behavior and charming personality already keep her in the spotlight, Shehnaaz is also known for pulling different styles elegantly.

Recently, the actress shared photos of her in a stylish corset top. What steals the limelight is her dewy makeup that we all are already falling for. So, do you also wish to achieve dewy makeup inspired by that of hers? Here's how you can.

Shehnaaz Gill's latest look

The recent photos dropped by Shehnaaz Gill on her social media show her dressed in a stunning black corset top. Well, the straps and a wide plunge neckline added grace and elegance to her style. Complimenting her outfit, the Bigg Boss 13 fame left her wavy locks open and opted for a center-parted hairstyle.

Speaking of her makeup, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress kept it simple and dewy. The nude lip shade and her cheeks flushing with a light pink blush say it all. Further, giving her eyes a dramatic look, Shehnaaz can be seen wearing mascara and thick strokes of eyeliner.

Look at Shehnaaz Gill's latest post:

Steps to pull off Shehnaaz Gill’s dewy makeup

You can start by prepping your skin with a toner. Further, moisturize your skin by using a hydrating serum. The following step is all about forming a base with the application of primer and foundation. Then comes the highlighting part, which is referred to as one of the most crucial steps for the dewy makeup look.

Add some sparkles and a shimmer eye shadow to match the shiny vibes of Shehnaaz Gill’s eye makeup. After this, to wear the dramatic factor, go for your mascara and eyeliner and fill in the brows with an eyebrow pencil.

Speaking of her cheeks’ blush part, don’t forget to give your face a touch of light pink blush. Finish your Shehnaaz Gill-inspired dewy makeup with warm pink-colored lipstick and gloss.

