Here's what Aditya Singh Rajput's last text to Sweety Walia read; Splitsvilla 9's Varun Sood REACTS

Aditya Singh Rajput, a well-known actor, model, and photographer was a familiar face in the television industry. The actor passed away at his Andheri residence on Monday owing to alleged overdose of drugs. The Mumbai Police is currently probing into this death. His sudden death has come as a shock to many in the television industry. He garnered attention after participating in the reality show, MTV Splitsvilla 9. While several celebrities including his co-contestant Varun Sood took to social media to express their grief, Aditya's last text has come to light.

Aditya Singh Rajput's last text

Although Aditya was away from the limelight, he was on good terms with many actors in the industry. His good friend Sweety Walia shared that the actor texted her a few days back to cheer her up. News18 reported that the actress was injured, and Aditya was trying to cheer him up through his text. His last text was, 'Come home soon...I will feed you maggi.' Talking about her bond with Aditya, Sweety said, "My friendship with Aditya is very deep. He was s much a cheerful boy, he used to give a lot of respect to those elder than him. The news of his death has left me broken. I got his message a few days back. I had an injury and Aditya had been sending my voice messages."

Sweety also took to her Instagram and uploaded a photo with Aditya. She shared the news of Aditya's death left her shaken. In the caption, she wrote, "Omg, this can't be true. Aditya, no ways we are completely shaken. This cannot be true. May your soul rest in peace."

Take a look at Sweety Walia's post here:

Varun Sood, Nibeditaa Paal and others mourn Aditya Singh Rajput's death

Varun Sood was Aditya Singh Rajput's co-contestant on Splitsvilla 9. Although they have not been in touch, Varun took to social media to express his shock at the news of Aditya's death. Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also shared his condolences for Aditya on social media and expressed his disbelief. Actress Nibeditaa Paal, who is currently shooting Bekaboo with Shalin Bhanot shared that she and Aditya were friends since their initial days in Mumbai. The actress shared that she was sorry to hear the news.

Here's what Varun Sood wrote on Twitter:

Ashoke Pandit's message for Aditya Singh Rajput

Take a look at Nibeditaa Paal's post here:

