Here's what Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh has to say about playing a villain in the new show 'Shravani'

Popular actress Arti Singh has been a well-known celebrity in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Over the years, the actress has been a part of numerous shows and won the audience's hearts with her exceptional talent. Arti has been missing from the screens for a few years but has maintained an active social media handle and often shares updates regarding her whereabouts. Now, Arti is all set to make a comeback on TV with an upcoming show and will be seen in a never-before-seen character.

Arti Singh comments on playing a negative role:

Arti Singh will soon be seen playing a negative role in an upcoming show titled Shravani. Speaking about her new project, Arti told Etimes TV that she signed Shravani because she got an opportunity to play a villain in the show. She also shared that the role is challenging for her as she never essayed a full-fledged negative character. The Bigg Boss 13 fame revealed that people think she might return with a show where she will play a 'maa' or a 'bahu'. However, Arti shares that she wants to push the envelope and surprise the audience with every project. She even shared that she is excited to play the role of a villain.

When asked whether there were any apprehensions about playing a vamp on-screen, Arti replied, "Not at all. I would worry about these things earlier, but not anymore." The actress further shared that she wants to take up projects that satiate her as an artist. Arti revealed that for a long time, she did not get any interesting offers, and she wanted to do something meaningful where she was the face of the show. "What really frustrates me is doing the work that I don’t enjoy. I have done that in the past and only for the money. I had desired to become a household name, which I have. So, I am content,” concluded Arti.

Arti Singh's professional life:

Arti Singh has been a part of several shows like Parichay -Nayee Zindagi Kay Sapno Ka, Uttaran, Waaris, and many more. The actress rose to stardom after her stint in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13. Though Arti couldn't bag the trophy, she won many hearts for her 'dignified' way of playing the game. The actress was last seen playing a cameo role in Udaan.

