Here’s what Bigg Boss 16’s Shiv Thakare has to say about the ongoing feud between Abdu Rozik and MC Stan

Inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia were very close friends and they connected well with each other. The bond between the mandali members Abdu, Shiv, MC Stan, and Sajid was talked about by the fans of the show. Recently, Abdu and MC Stan had a spat and fans are commenting that this is the official fall of the mandali. It all started when Abdu went live on his Instagram handle and revealed that his close friend and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and him are no longer on talking terms.

Shiv Thakare believes the fight will resolve soon

While Archana Gautam commented on the ongoing feud between Abdu and Stan, fans were waiting for Shiv Thakare’s opinion as he is a good friend of the two. Recently, Shiv told to ETimes that he thinks it is not a big issue and his friends will resolve this soon. He also said that he has no idea what led to this fight, but whatever it is, they will become friends soon. Shiv further added, “In the BB house, it was easy to resolve differences because we were staying together, but now since everyone has got busy with their routine, it is difficult to communicate or solve issues. It is just a matter of time, both are mature individuals and they will become friends soon.”

Bigg Boss housemate Sreejita De who is busy with her wedding preparations also shared, "I am in touch with Abdu, just yesterday I texted him talking about how much I love him. They are both nice people."

About Shiv Thakare

Shiv was one of the most loved contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house. He finished as the first runner-up in the show while many called him the deserving contestant. Shiv was also a part of Big Boss Marathi Season 2, where he emerged as the winner. Shiv recently started his business venture with a chai and snacks cafe in Mumbai.