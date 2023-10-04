Here’s what Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Abhishek Malhan gifted mother Dimple Malhan on her birthday

Abhishek Malhan needs no introduction. The popular YouTuber and social media influencer garnered immense fame and popularity after his stint on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Although his fans supported him, and many people wanted him to win, the YouTuber ended up as the first runner-up. His fans still debate that he was the deserving winner of the season. Besides him, his mother, Dimple and brother, Nischay are also YouTubers. His mom shares regular vlogs on his channels. Fans of Abhishek keep a close eye on his family's YouTube channels as well to stay updated about him.

Abhishek Malhan buys THIS for his mom

Abhishek Malhan shares a great bond with his mother, Dimple Malhan, who is also a vlogger. In her daily vlogs, she shares updates about her two sons, Nischay and Abhishek. In fact, sometimes, they can be seen vlogging from their mother's vlog. This is why fans of the two brothers also follow their mom to stay updated. In her recent vlog, Abhishek's mother shared how she celebrated her birthday, which was on October 2nd. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant flew to Delhi on the same day to return home. On his way, he bought a thoughtful gift for his mother. His mother was happy and surprised to get a beautiful necklace from his son. It was a pearl drop necklace with a butterfly on top of the pearl. The gold-plated necklace features a butterfly in blue stone and tiny diamonds embedded in between. Abhishek also mentioned that the gift was from his father, brother, and other family members.

Here are a few snippets of Abhishek Malhan surprising his mom on her birthday:

Later, the family went to have dinner and celebrated the day in the company of other family members and friends. While returning home, Nischay shared an interesting anecdote from childhood when they bought a gift for their mom's birthday. When they were kids, he and Abhishek saved Rs. 30 each to surprise their mom. They bought a cream, toothpaste, and other items for their mother's birthday. Dimple Malhan were super impressed and touched by this gesture.

