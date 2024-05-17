Divyanka Tripathi is popularly known for her stint on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, where she essayed the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla. The character has garnered immense appreciation and affection from the audience. However, Divyanka took a break from television as she was waiting for a good script with a unique storyline. And she made a comeback with a thriller show Adrishyam, where she is seen portraying the role of a spy agent.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV Divyanka opened up about her thoughts on making the sequel of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Why does Divyanka Tripathi want the sequel of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein?

In the interview with the aforementioned publications, Divyanka Tripathi shared her opinion about making the sequel of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, as she believes that the show is fit for every generation.

Elaborating the same she said, “I come across youngsters opting to watch the show lying on a digital platform even when there's no dearth of fresh content. It has a great repeat value.”

Divyanaka Tripathi feels social media is a bliss

In the interview, Divyanka confessed that social media is not a distraction but a need of the hour, and actors should mold themselves accordingly. According to her social media is bliss as it has opened a gateway between actors and fans, and has given the opportunity to the fans to know them more closely both professionally and personally.

She stated that she feels better connected with her audience through social media. Adding to this she said, “Also, I am a bit of a workaholic, so nothing can effectively hamper my work and I take my social media platforms as a part of my profession to promote my projects and stay in touch with my audience on and off days, so even that management happens organically.”

More about Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi is a big name in the television industry as she left no stone unturned in fascinating her audience by spreading her charm in Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and Yeh Hai Mohabbatien. Also, she emerged as the winner of Nach Baliye 8. Further, she participated in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

On the personal front, she married her co-star from YHM Vivek Dahiya in 2016.

ALSO READ: Dance Deewane 4 PROMO: Jannat Zubair and Reem Shaikh join in to show support to Nithin and Gaurav