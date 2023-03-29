Here's what Haarsh Limbachiyaa thinks of Bharti Singh earning more than him; Says THIS

Popular celebrity couple Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh is among the most loved and well-known duo of the entertainment world. Bharti, who rose to fame by doing stand-up comedy, fell in love with screenwriter-anchor Haarsh Limbachiyaa and soon got married. The cute camaraderie of the couple and their realistic behavior is loved by their fans and followers. In the industry, Bharti and Haarsh have worked for several years now and carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the audience.

Haarsh talks about Bharti earning more than him:

In a recent interview, Haarsh Limbachiyaa was asked about his opinion on his wife Bharti Singh earning more than him. Sharing his view, Haarsh revealed that he feels proud that his wife earns more and questions, "So what if my wife takes home a fatter paycheck?" Adding more to this, Haarsh shared that he feels lucky that Bharti is doing really well in life. The screenwriter-anchor also added that he laughs at those who have a problem with Bharti earning more than him. He said, "Aise log bahut kam hain jinko apni wife ki popularity se khushi hoti hai." Haarsh further added that together they make a happy world for themselves, and others can think what they want.

For the uninformed, Haarsh and Bharti's son, Laksh, will soon turn one year old on April 3. Sharing his experience of fatherhood, Haarsh shared that the feeling is out of the world, and everything has changed for them, especially for him. He revealed now he plans a bit more and has become more serious, and even his writing had taken an upswing.

Spilling beans on his upcoming project, Haarsh shared that he is excited to make his Bollywood debut as an actor. For the uninformed, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Bharti Singh had revealed that she is doing a cameo role with Haarsh in Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Along with this, Haarsh also shared that they have a few more exciting projects lined up.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa's professional life:

Haarsh has written shows like Comedy Circus Ke Tansen, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Comedy Nights Live. Haarsh and Bharti together have hosted various TV shows too. The couple even actively create vlogs on their YouTube channel named 'LOL(Life of Limbachiyaa's)' where they share a glimpse of their personal life. At present, Haarsh is busy anchoring the reality show Bzinga along with Aditya Narayan.

