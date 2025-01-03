Here's what happened when Palak Tiwari met Salman Khan for first time in her life: THROWBACK

Shweta Tiwari has earned huge recognition in the industry thanks to her talent and eagerness to showcase her versatility. The actress has not only wowed fans with her performances in drama shows but also reality shows. Well, one of her videos from the Bigg Boss 4's premiere night went viral, wherein her little daughter Palak Tiwari is seen on the show. Seeing her for the first time, host Salman Khan couldn't resist but call her onto the stage.

When Salman Khan asked Shweta Tiwari, whom she had called to support her, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress replied that her mother, daughter Palak, and friend Abhinav accompanied her. He asked, “Aapki beti ka naam kya hai (What is your daughter's name)?"

When he heard her name, he said, "Palak, hi sweetheart." The Tiger 3 actor greeted everyone and asked the Bijlee Bijllee fame to come on stage to join her mom.

Seeing Palak carrying two teddy bears, Salman asked, "Toh yeh aapke favorite teddy bear hai? (are these your favorite teddy bears?)." She said, "Waise maine yeh do din pehle hi khareeda hai (I bought them two days ago)." Further, when he asked for whom she bought those soft toys, Palak stated that she bought the pink teddy bear for her mother, Shweta Tiwari so that the latter could squeeze it as she would not be there with her in Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, when the Begusarai actress asked her little one if she had bought both teddy bears for her to take inside the house, Salman interrupted, saying, "Dono de rahi hain, ek bada bhi hai ek chhota bhi (She is giving you both; keep it)."

For the unversed, Palak Tiwari made her Hindi film debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

