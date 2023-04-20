Here's what Shehnaaz Gill thinks about Salman Khan giving her the big break in Bollywood

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame post her stint in the controversial television show Bigg Boss 13. She grabbed the limelight for her chemistry on the show with popular tv actor Sidharth Shukla who later lifted the winning trophy. The actress has come a long way in her career and currently, she is gearing up for her big Bollywood break, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. Given the big names she will be sharing screenspace with and being launched by none other than Salman Khan, it is sure to assume that the actress will have a promising future in the industry. However, Shehnaaz doesn’t believe so.

Shehnaaz Gill on Salman Khan launching her

It is no secret that Shehnaaz Gill is on a high in her career and the actress enjoys massive popularity. However, the actress believes she has a long way to go in the industry and just because Salman Khan has given her a big break does not mean her career is all sorted. The actress in a recent interview with Indian Express said, “My journey is in my hands. It is on me how much I want to work on myself, what do I really want to do in life, the kind of characters I want to play. I will get films if I work hard on myself. Not that Salman sir has given me an entry, so everything is sorted.”

She also added, “It is completely a lie if people believe that entry mil gayi hai Bollywood mein toh ab ye rising star (that I am a rising star just because I have gotten an entry in Bollywood).” The actress also shared that the industry has become smarter today and only talented people get work these days.

Shehnaaz wants to be Salman Khan’s heroine

Meanwhile, in another interview, Shehnaaz expressed her desire to be working as a lead opposite Salman Khan. While she is more than happy to be working under Salman in the film, expressing her wish to be a Salman Khan heroine, she said, “Par main isme hi bohot khushi hu ki unke sath nahi to unke peeche khade hokar kaam karne me bhi mera sapna pura ho gaya.”

Meanwhile, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated for Eid release. The movie also features Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Bhumika Chawla and Venkatesh Daggubati in key roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did you know Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Jannat Zubair and Shraddha Kapoor worked together?