Here's why Ashneer Grover will never appear in Bigg Boss

Popular business reality show Shark Tank India season 1 premiered on 20 December 2021 and grabbed the interest of the audience. Overnight, this Indian version of an American business reality show became a hot topic and everyone was seen talking about it. Shark Tank India gave a platform for budding entrepreneurs to present their strong and sometimes weird business ideas. These ideas were presented before the real-life investors and entrepreneurs referred to as sharks on the show. One of these investors in the show was Ashneer Grover , founder of BharatPe, who grabbed everyone’s attention because of his strong point of view and unfiltered attitude.

Ashneer Grover is known to be vocal about his thoughts and opinions. In a recent interview with Red FM, Ashneer spilled beans on why he will never appear in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss. When questioned whether he got approached for the show, Ashneer revealed that he was asked to join the controversial reality show, but he told the makers that it will not happen. He further shared that he would never appear in that show and explained the reason behind his decision. He stated, "Failed individuals go on that show, not successful people." Sharing his opinion about Bigg Boss, Ashneer revealed that earlier he used to watch the show but now he feels that Bigg Boss has become stale.

Speaking about his personal life, Ashneer is married to Madhuri Jain Grover, and they have two kids, a son named Avy and a daughter named Mannat.

About Shark Tank India:

Shark Tank India season 1, premiered on 20 December, 2021 and was judged by Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal. Now, Shark Tank India season 2 will soon start airing on Sony TV, and the sharks of the second season are Vinita Singh, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Piyush Bansal, and Amit Jain.