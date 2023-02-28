Here’s why Bigg Boss 16 contestant Tina Datta skipped the show’s success parties

Tina Datta rose to fame through her daily soap on Colors TV, Uttaran, where she essayed the role of Iccha. The show was on air from 2008 to 2015 and the actress became a popular face in the entertainment industry. Recently, she has been making it to the headlines after her stint in the Bigg Boss 16 house. Fans got to see her real personality on the show. However, while this impressed some of her fans, she was also under the scanner for her relationship with Shalin Bhanot and the actress became part of many controversies. After the show concluded, Tina is again on the news for her absence from the success bash of the show. Recently, she revealed the reason on her social media account.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram to do a Q and A session with fans. One user asked, “Tinzi, aap kisi success party mein kyun nahi gayi (Why didn't you show up to any of the success parties)?” To this Tina replied, “Kyunki mai Delhi mein shoot kar rahi thi (Because I was shooting in Delhi).” This clarified all rumors about the actress’s absence from the parties. Many speculated that Tina chose to stay away because of her relationship with Shalin. Earlier, she had said that she would want to meet Shalin Bhanot ever in her life after everything that she has gone through.