Here's WHY Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Amar Upadhyay thinks acting in films is better than doing TV

Amar Upadhyay is among the most prominent name in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The actor rose to fame after essaying the role of Mihir Virani in Ekta Kapoor's hit daily soap Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Thi. He gained immense popularity and recognition after portraying this character and became a household name. Over the years, Amar has done several shows and films and has a massive fan following as well.

Amar talks about the difference between films and TV:

Now in a recent interview, Amar Upadhyay spoke about the difference between working in TV shows and acting in films. The actor said, "TV gives me ground to experiment, but there is a certain limit to it." Speaking more about the medium, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor said that television has a certain kind of audience. When one tries to give the audience something different every few days, the viewers may not like it. Amar also revealed how the channel is also scared of experimenting and losing the time slot. According to Amar, if audiences like certain kinds of emotions, the channel thinks it can be risky to experiment with them. Thus he thinks this becomes tiring for an artiste.

Talking about doing films. Amar said, "For me to remain motivated to work, it’s important to experiment with the characters I play, and films offer me that. In fact, this urge to work in films comes from this very fact that cinema offers me good, interesting and versatile roles." Amar also added that he will always be thankful for television but believes that it is time for him to experiment and work in good movies.

Giving examples of a few films, Amar stated that no one could have even imagined films like Toilet...Ek Prem Katha or Padman 25 years ago. He further shared that this is the perfect example of how the industry is willing to experiment, and that’s why actors like him want to go out there and take challenging roles. He said that it is not about proving to anyone else what he can do, but it is about doing work that satisfies the artiste in him. Amar also revealed how his work in Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 was praised by many and how he enjoyed playing the character.

On the professional front, Amar Upadhyay was seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles.

