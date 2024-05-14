Sugandha Mishra is popularly known for her melodious voice and comedy quotient in the industry. The singer rose to fame with her stint in The Kapil Sharma Show, where she played Vidyavati, Teacher, and others. The comedian got married to Sanket Bhosale and welcomed their daughter last year. Therefore, Sugandha has been basking in the glory of motherhood lately, as she often shares glimpses of her daughter on social media.

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Sugandha recalled how she first thought of refusing the offer to perform at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities, as she was not ready to leave her three months old.

Why did Sugandha initially refuse to perform at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding?

Sugandha disclosed that she and her husband Sanket both received the invitation to perform at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding, which she initially refused because she was not comfortable leaving her daughter alone. Also, she believed that at least one parent should be there with their infant, as she was just three and a half months old.

Elaborating further, she admitted that she felt extremely nervous and doubted her ability to go through it. The Kapil Sharma Show actress added how her husband and in-laws including her mother-in-law and sister-in-law convinced her to accept the offer and not to worry about her baby. On the other hand, Sanket Bhosale assured her that they would return home with the first flight in the morning. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

When Sugandha reached the event

After giving a lot of thought, Sugandha arrived at the event, but before stepping on the stage, she felt like a newcomer. Although she has been performing since the age of six and has spent her entire childhood on stage, at that moment she felt nervous as she was performing after six months.

Describing it further, she said, “There was a crowd of 25,000 people; the entire Jamnagar was there and the audience was huge and the audience was huge and all VVIPs; mujhe laga main nahi kar paaungi (I felt I wouldn’t be able to do it).”

As soon as the Comedy Nights With Kapil actress went on stage and held the mic, everyone started hooting her name. At that moment, she felt that her work was her happy place. She started feeling changes in her personality and started caring for her daughter more happily when she resumed her work.

Also, she highlighted how her lactation consultant told her that a baby needs a happy and healthy mother, not a perfect mother. So, there shouldn’t be any mother's guilt. Keeping that in mind, she performed.

ALSO READ: Heeramandi's Shekhar Suman in talks to revive Dekh Bhai Dekh and Movers N Shakers; exciting DEETS inside