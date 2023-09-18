'He's the undisputed King': Dheeraj Dhoopar slams Shah Rukh Khan's haters for calling Jawan's bookings fake

Shah Rukh Khan's recently released Jawan has turned out to be a blockbuster and has broken many records in the history of Indian Cinema. King Khan is hailed for his performance and the movie has been making headlines even before its release. Released on September 7, 2023, Jawan is on its way to crossing the monumental 1000 crores milestone worldwide within 11 days of release which is truly commendable. While King Khan and Jawan's entire team and makers are praised for their performance, a few of SRK's haters have called out the film and its bookings and box office collection.

Dheeraj Dhoopar slams SRK's haters

While it's haters vs. fans on social media, celebs also have called out people spreading hate and fake news about Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan. Just a few hours ago, Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is a die-hard fan of King Khan, slammed Shah Rukh Khan's haters for calling out Jawan's booking fake. He shared a tweet which read, "I see few idiots trying to take away the credit of his Stardom by saying it’s all corporate bookings! Comon now which corporates are you talking about ? who spends 500cr on movie tickets n bookings ?! They can barely f****n pay their employees! Just remember he is the Undisputed King and u all should hail in front of him #Jawan @iamsrk."

Take a look at Dheeraj Dhoopar's tweet:

Jawan

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. Deepika Padukone has also made a special guest appearance in the film. Apart from them, several television celebs such as Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Eijaz Khan and others are seen playing important roles in Jawan and setting a new benchmark.

About Dheeraj Dhoopar's professional life

Dheeraj Dhoopar was a part of the popular daily soap Kundali Bhagya for 5 long years, and his on-screen chemistry with his co-star Shraddha Arya was adored by their fans. Later, after quitting the show, the actor immediately got an offer for a new daily soap titled Sherdil Shergill. Along with this, Dheeraj was also a contestant in the popular reality dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Speaking about his professional commitments, Dheeraj will soon be seen playing the lead role in Saubhagyavati Bhava 2.

