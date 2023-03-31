Hiba Nawab shares BTS moments of her Haryanvi music video Kamar Mat Matka, fans go crazy

Hiba Nawab is among one of the popular and talented actress who has been winning hearts of people ever since she has has stepped into the showbiz industry. This beautiful actress has nailed every character she has played onscreen. Her infamous character 'Amaya Mathur' is still fresh in the mind of the audiences. Currently, Hiba is enjoying the success of her newly released Haryanvi song, Kamar Mat Matka with Diler Kharkiya.

Recently, Hiba took to Instagram and posted some BTS moments of the song, which was shot in Moscow, Russia.

Hiba is seen wearing an all black outfit and a pink long coat along with a pair of black boots and gloves on her palms giving her a perfect winter look.

About Hiba Nawab's workfront

Hiba Nawab started her acting career as a child artist with Zee TV's popular show Saat Phere-Saloni ka Safar along with Sharad Kelkar and Rajshree Thakur, where she played the role of their daughter Shweta. She rose to fame while portraying the role of Amaya Mathur in Tere Sheher Mein and became a household name.

She has been part of shows like Meri Saasu Maa, Jijaji Chhat Per Hain, Lo Ho Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar Ki, Crazy Stupid Ishq, etc.

She also appeared in several music videos and currently she is playing Sayuri Sharma in Star Bharat's show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa opposite Shaheer Sheikh.