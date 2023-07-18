High Court orders Bigg Boss fame Armaan Kohli to clear dues with ex Neeru Randhawa

Trigger Warning: The article contains reference to abuse

Armaan Kohli is a popular face who has acted in some TV shows and movies. After a long break, Armaan appeared in the reality show Bigg Boss in the year 2013. He also tried to make a comeback with Salman Khan's 2015 film, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. He is the son of one of the most sought-after producers in Bollywood, Rajkumar Kohli. Despite being the son of a big producer, Armaan Kohli could not take his career in the industry to great heights. Now, the actor has hogged the limelight for recent updates on the 2008 assault case.

What happened between Neeru Randhawa and Armaan Kohli?

Neeru Randhawa and Armaan Kohli were in a relationship for three years. Neeru, a fashion designer and stylist by profession kept the relationship under wraps. It came to light when in 2018, Neeru filed an FIR against Kohli alleging him of assault. She mentioned in her complaint that Kohli pushed her down the stairs which resulted in serious injuries. Reportedly, they stayed together at a flat in Mumbai at that time and had a heated argument over monetary issues. Following this, Kohli was arrested in Lonavala. However, the two reached a mutual settlement and Neeru withdrew her complaint. Armaan was asked to pay her INR 1 crore and the actor immediately paid 50 lakhs. Another cheque of INR 50 lakhs was given to be encashed later. But it bounced, following which Neeru approached the court.

Neeru Randhawa opens up about the case

Talking to ETimes, Neeru Ranshawa said, "The case has been going on since 2018, and I understand that the legal proceedings take a while. I am glad the truth prevailed and that the verdict has come in my favour. The court ordered Armaan to clear the remaining payment by today (July 18) or he will be jailed.” “Since I am a British citizen, and was shuttling between London and India, it wasn’t practical for me to keep coming here for the case. That was why I withdrew the case along with the fact that Armaan’s family pleaded with me to forgive their son. I even got an apology letter from him. The amount that was agreed upon was ₹1 crore. The post-dated cheques amounting to ₹50 lakhs given to me, bounced, so I had no choice but to seek legal recourse,” added Neeru.

