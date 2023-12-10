Himanshi Khurana-Asim Riaz to Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat; 8 Bigg Boss couples who parted ways after show

Bigg Boss is one of those popular shows that, despite being controversial, has a huge fan following. The amount of drama and entertainment it offers to the audience, owing to its ugly fights and clashes, tops the TRP charts. Every season has a different set of contestants, but what remains common is the birth of new bonds, strong friendships, and romance among the inmates.

If you have been following Bigg Boss for a long time, you might have noticed that every season, we have love birds inside the controversial house. Also, inmates falling for each other and confessing their feelings are common in Bigg Boss. But out of every couple formed on the show, many of them aren’t together today. Only a few pairs are still walking on the path of togetherness, but many have already parted ways following their exit from the house.

Here are 8 Bigg Boss couples who broke up and their relationship failed after their journey on the Salman Khan-hosted show came to an end.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat

It was in the Bigg Boss OTT that Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat made headlines after they opened up about their feelings and expressed love for each other. Their romantic stints grabbed fans’ attention, and netizens even addressed them as ‘ShaRa.’ However, after dating for a while, Shamita and Raqesh separated, leaving fans disappointed. Taking to social media, the two announced their breakup and confirmed separation.

Advertisement

Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgal

On Bigg Boss 15, Ieshaan and Miesha were almost inseparable. The two went cozy inside the house, but after stepping out, the couple called it a quit. Speaking to ETimes, Miesha confirmed her breakup with Ieshaan Sehgal and revealed they have parted ways. Further, Ieshaan opened up about having a long-term relationship and said that life doesn’t have the same plan. However, the former couple left their fans shocked with the news

Karishma Tanna and Upen Patel

Television actress Karishma Tanna participated in Bigg Boss 8. She formed a close bond with co-contestant Upen Patel, and the two became each other’s biggest supporters on the show. This Bigg Boss couple even made it to the Nach Baliye 4. Fans loved them as a couple but were not happy after they broke up. Well, Karishma and Upen were also rumored to have been engaged. As of now, the Scoop fame actress is married to Varun Bangera, a businessman.

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon

Bigg Boss 7 was indeed special for fans. Former lovebirds Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon fell head over heels for each other. However, soon after the reality show, their relationship saw differences over compatibility issues. While Gauahar did not open up about getting separated, Kushal took to social media and announced that they were not together anymore. Well, like any other Bigg Boss couple, fans adored Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon as a lovely duo.

Tanisha Mukerji and Armaan Kohli

Another couple on Bigg Boss 7 were none other than Tanisha Mukerji and Armaan Kohli. They had a good time inside the house and were often seen getting intimate. While there were rumors that the couple would end up getting married, the breakup news changed the scenario. Tanisha and Armaan walked on different paths soon after stepping out of the house, and the former said that they are different people with different ideologies.

Diandra Soares and Gautam Gulati

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Gautam and Diandra shared a steamy romance inside the Bigg Boss 8 house. The two were seen kissing each other on television and even went cozy, thereby apparently confirming their romance. But things turned out to be strange and quirky. Later, Gautam Gulati, who lifted the trophy as a winner of Bigg Boss 8, stated that he was only good friends with Diandra Soares and nothing more than that. He even expressed regrets over joining her in the bathroom.

Advertisement

Bandgee Kallra and Puneesh Sharma

When talking about the Bigg Boss couple, who are not together anymore, we cannot forget Puneesh and Bandgee. The two appeared in Bigg Boss 11 and instantly fell for each other. As they were the subject of headlines during their time inside the house, the couple became the talk of the towns. Fans loved them together and even speculated whether they could plan a permanent settlement. However, netizens were shocked to hear about their breakup. Bandgee Kallra and Puneesh Sharma explained that parting ways was their mutual decision.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz

The two were one of the most adored couples in the industry. They found love in each other inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Interestingly, Himanshi was already engaged to someone, but after Asim confessed his feelings to her, the actress broke up. After being together even outside the reality show for about three years, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz recently confirmed separating ways. Recently, the former took to her social media handle and announced that they were not together anymore. For the uninformed, the two were often referred to as ‘Asimanshi’ on the internet.

ALSO READ: 6 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Munmun Dutta inspired outfits to wear on date