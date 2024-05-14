Himanshi Khurana, Gautam Gulati to appear together in upcoming music video Anjaam Tumhara Hoga; first look OUT

In a recent development, Himannshi Khurana and Gautam Gulati are all set to appear opposite each other in the upcoming music video Anjaam Tumhara Hoga. Check out their first look and song's release date.

By Garima
Updated on May 14, 2024  |  04:56 PM IST |  1.2K
Himanshi Khurana, Gautam Gulati
Image: Himanshi Khurana, Gautam Gulati's Instagram

Himanshi Khurana has been in the news headlines ever since she broke up with Asim Riaz. After parting ways with each other, the duo is focused on their respective career. As per her recent Instagram post, she will be seen sharing screens with Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati in a music video. The actress even shared the first look on social media, and it was just enough for their fans to gush over them. 

Titled Anjaam Tumhara Hoga, the track will drop this month, and fans have been unable to keep calm since the announcement. Let us dive into the details and find out when the music video will officially be released.

Himanshi Khurana and Gautam Gulati's first look from Anjaam Tumhara Hoga

Himanshi Khurana, who rose to popularity with participation in Bigg Boss 13, will be seen paired with Gautam Gulati in their upcoming music video. The actors shared the first look of the song on their respective social media handles, and since then, they have been the talk of the town. The poster has the duo holding each other's hand affectionately, radiating irresistible charm. It also features Gautam wearing a black leather jacket and riding a bike with a fierce look.

Have a look at the post:

Fans react

Reacting to Himanshi Khurana and Gautam Gulati's first look, a fan commented, "Omh himanshi with We love We love Gauty song blockbuster jayega." Another fan mentioned, "Excited to watch himanshi and Gautam." Further, a comment read, "Many many congratulations to the whole team."

When is Anjaam Tumhara Hoga releasing?

Having the vocals of Altamash Faridi, Anjaam Tumhara Hoga is releasing on May 21. Penned by Alaukik Rahi and composed by Ashique Elahi, the music video is expected to receive a warm response from the audience.

For the uninitiated, Himanshi Khurana has appeared in several music videos, such as Gallan Bholiyan, Ohdi Shreaam, Surma Bole, Soorma, and many others. On the other hand, Gautam Gulati is known for shows like Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna and Diya Aur Baati Hum, among others.

Credits: Himanshi Khurana's Instagram
Latest Articles