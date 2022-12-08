Himanshi Khurana says she dealt with depression after Bigg Boss 13

Himanshi Khurana , who gained immense popularity after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, recently appeared on Preeti Simoes’ popular Punjabi chat show 'Dil Diyan Gallan.' During her appearance on the talk show, Himanshi spoke her heart out about her encounter with depression through which she has gone post-Big Boss 13.

During her chat with Sonam Bajwa, Himanshi revealed what exactly happened to her and said, "When I went into the Bigg Boss 13 house, everybody thought that this was life-changing, but that was not the reality. I went into depression because of the negativity in the house. I suffered so much that it took me almost two years to come out of it."

Elaborating more about it, Himanshi said, "I went into severe depression after Bigg Boss 13, which started affecting my heart. I used to get panic attacks before going to events, shoots, and while I was dancing at Afsana Khan's wedding, I got a heart issue, due to which I was rushed to the hospital. I was in the hospital, and only my close people knew about it."

Himanshi revealed that working for the reality show was not a good experience in her life and caused her depression. "It took me so long to recover and build my life again. I am still recovering from it," Himanshi concluded.

When host Sonam Bajwa asked Himanshi to explain Asim Riaz in one word, she utters, "He is very dedicated to his work."

