Hina Khan is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. She has always been vocal about an actor's life and often opens up about the challenges one goes through during hectic shooting schedules. This time, the actress opened up about the difficulties of shooting during periods. Hina took to her social media and wished to have the option of not shooting during the first two days of their menstruation.

The note grabbed attention as she described it to be maddening to shoot during periods, especially when it requires running sequences.

Hina Khan reflects on struggles of shooting during periods

On May 15, Hina Khan re-shared a post on her Instagram story which mentioned, "Tell us a big no-no during periods!" The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame further wrote, "I wish I had an option of not shooting on the first two days..not exaggerating."

"But imagine shooting outdoors, in almost 40 degrees, with bad period cramps, mood swings, dehydration, heat rashes, discomfort, low BP, shooting chase sequences with involve a lot of running around in the sun, it's madness," the actress added. She also used the hashtag 'actors life' and a disappointed emoji.

Have a look at the note here:

Hina Khan on shooting for long hours

Well, this isn't the first time Hina Khan has spoken out about her struggles as an actor. Last month (April), she mentioned facing challenges while working without breaks and proper rest. The actress highlighted how the long shooting hours and hectic schedule made it difficult for her to eat peacefully.

Needless to say, Hina Khan's experience underlined how actors meet deadlines and work tirelessly in the industry. Further, recalling her shooting days in Chandigarh, she shared that the local people brought home-cooked food for her. The ex-Bigg Boss 11 contestant was extremely grateful for the love she received during that period of time.

Hina Khan's work front

Hina Khan was recently seen in the Punjabi film Shinda Shinda No Papa alongside Gippy Grewal. Speaking of her television career, she starred in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara.

